RedHawks Walk-Off in Exhibition Home Opener

RedHawks play Winnipeg on Saturday at Concordia.

FARGO, N.D. — The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks picked up a walk-off win in the team’s exhibition home opener on Friday 3-2.

The RedHawks were held scoreless in the first eight innings of play before rallying with a home run and an RBI double from Charlie Valerio. Fargo-Moorhead will continue exhibition play on Saturday when it plays Winnipeg at Concordia College.