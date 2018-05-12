4X4 Win Secures NDSU Women’s T&F 11th Consecutive Outdoor Conference Title

Both NDSU, USD score exactly 263 points to share Summit League championship.

TULSA, Okla. (NDSU Athletics) – It came down to the homestretch of the final event, but the streak lived on.

The North Dakota State women’s track & field team pulled out a win in the 4x400m relay to share the conference team championship with South Dakota on Saturday afternoon at the Summit League Outdoor Championships. Over the three-day, 21-event meet, both the Bison and Coyotes scored exactly 263 points to tie for the team title.

The win extends NDSU’s nation-best outdoor conference championship streak to 11 years.

Trailing South Dakota by four points going into the final event, NDSU’s Alyssa Lind, Deidre Hahn, Peyton Frolek and Alexis Woods brought home a first-place finish and 10 team points in the 4x400m relay in 3:42.73. The Coyotes finished third, earning six team points and securing the tie.

It was the 11th straight Summit League outdoor 4x400m title for the Bison women.

Woods defended her conference title in the 400m dash in 54.86, leading a Bison sweep of the top three places with Hahn (55.80) and Lind (personal-best 55.86) for 24 critical team points. Woods also ran 24.02 for third place in the 200m dash.

The Bison women swept the top six places in the shot put, with senior Courtney Pasiowitz claiming the title on her final throw with a school-record mark of 54-03.25 (16.54m). Bailey Retzlaff was the runner-up, adding more than one foot to her personal-best that ranks third in school history at 53-11.75 (16.45m).

Junior Shelby Gunnells placed third in the shot put, throwing a personal-best 52-02.75 (15.92m) to rank fourth all-time at NDSU. Kelsey Laufenberg, Maggie Schwarzkopf and Maddy Nilles completed the Bison sweep of the top six.

NDSU senior Piper Jensen placed third in the triple jump with a personal-best leap of 42-00.75 (12.82m) that ranks her third in NDSU history. Sophomore Bailey DeMar finished seventh in the triple jump with a personal-best mark of 40-11.75 (12.49m) to rank sixth all-time at NDSU.

In her fourth distance race of the meet, junior Katie Bostrom gutted out a third-place finish in the 800m with a time of 2:12.31. NDSU’s Maea Wall, Paige Harris and Dakota Wood finished fourth, fifth, and seventh in the 400m hurdles.

Hahn, Gabby Grommesh, Lind and Woods took third in the 4x100m relay in a season-best 46.34.

Annika Rotvold finished fifth in both the 1500m (4:33.69) and 5000m (17:37.39), and Jen Dufner took seventh (4:36.58) in the 1500m for the Bison.

After earning a runner-up finish in the heptathlon on Friday, senior Jaelin Beachy came through with a sixth-place finish for the Bison women in the 100m hurdles, running 14.41.