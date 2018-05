Man is Custody After Saying He Shot Ex-Wife

JAMESTOWN, N.D. — A man is in custody after saying he shot and killed his ex-wife, and wanted to turn himself in.

The Stutsman County Communications Center received several calls about a shooting at 503 15th St SE in Jamestown.

Dispatch then received a call from 37 year old Kevin Hoff who said he shot his ex wife and wanted to turn himself in.

Officers who responded to the scene found a female victim deceased in a vehicle in the parking lot.

The name of the victim is being withheld until family is notified.