Bison Baseball Battles Back to Down Fort Wayne in Extra Innings

NDSU will go for the series sweep on Sunday

FARGO, N.D. (NDSU Athletics) – Carter Thompson hit a walk-off double in the bottom of the 10th inning to lift the North Dakota State University baseball team to a 5-4 victory over the Fort Wayne Mastodons Saturday afternoon, May 12, at Newman Outdoor Field.

With the triumph, North Dakota State (21-22, 11-13 Summit League) clinches a series win over Fort Wayne (10-33, 6-20 Summit League). The Bison will look to complete the three-game sweep Sunday, May 13, at 1 p.m.

Trailing 4-2 entering the bottom of the ninth, Sean Noel hit a one-out single to center field, bringing Matt Elsenpeter to the plate. The senior from Watertown, Minn., connected on a 2-1 pitch, blasting a towering shot down the left field line that bounced off the foul pole in fair territory for a game-tying two-run homer. It was Elsenpeter’s second round-tripper of the season.

The Mastodons were able to get the final two outs of the frame, sending the contest into extra innings.

North Dakota State senior right-hander Kevin Folman kept the game tied after tossing a 1-2-3 top of the 10th with a pair of ground outs and a strikeout.

Fort Wayne was able to get the first two outs of the bottom-half of the 10th, but Logan Busch blasted a double to right field to keep the inning alive and bring Thompson to the plate. Thompson, a sophomore from Fargo, smacked a 2-2 pitch down the left field line, allowing pinch-runner Alec Abercrombie to cross home plate for the winning run.

Busch went 3-for-5 at the plate with two doubles and two RBI, while Thompson and Jayse McLean each doubled, and Elsenpeter homered and drove in a pair of runs, leading North Dakota State.

Folman (4-3) earned the victory on the mound after pitching a scoreless 10th inning with a strikeout.

Jacob Dickson paced the Mastodons offensively, going 2-for-5 with a double.

Fort Wayne reliever Dalton O’Boyle (0-1) suffered the loss after allowing three earned runs on five hits with one strikeout in two innings.