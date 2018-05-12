Bison Baseball Battles Back to Down Fort Wayne in Extra Innings

NDSU will go for the series sweep on Sunday
Jeremy Klein,

FARGO, N.D. (NDSU Athletics) – Carter Thompson hit a walk-off double in the bottom of the 10th inning to lift the North Dakota State University baseball team to a 5-4 victory over the Fort Wayne Mastodons Saturday afternoon, May 12, at Newman Outdoor Field.

With the triumph, North Dakota State (21-22, 11-13 Summit League) clinches a series win over Fort Wayne (10-33, 6-20 Summit League). The Bison will look to complete the three-game sweep Sunday, May 13, at 1 p.m.

Trailing 4-2 entering the bottom of the ninth, Sean Noel hit a one-out single to center field, bringing Matt Elsenpeter to the plate. The senior from Watertown, Minn., connected on a 2-1 pitch, blasting a towering shot down the left field line that bounced off the foul pole in fair territory for a game-tying two-run homer. It was Elsenpeter’s second round-tripper of the season.

The Mastodons were able to get the final two outs of the frame, sending the contest into extra innings.

North Dakota State senior right-hander Kevin Folman kept the game tied after tossing a 1-2-3 top of the 10th with a pair of ground outs and a strikeout.

Fort Wayne was able to get the first two outs of the bottom-half of the 10th, but Logan Busch blasted a double to right field to keep the inning alive and bring Thompson to the plate. Thompson, a sophomore from Fargo, smacked a 2-2 pitch down the left field line, allowing pinch-runner Alec Abercrombie to cross home plate for the winning run.

Busch went 3-for-5 at the plate with two doubles and two RBI, while Thompson and Jayse McLean each doubled, and Elsenpeter homered and drove in a pair of runs, leading North Dakota State.

Folman (4-3) earned the victory on the mound after pitching a scoreless 10th inning with a strikeout.

Jacob Dickson paced the Mastodons offensively, going 2-for-5 with a double.

Fort Wayne reliever Dalton O’Boyle (0-1) suffered the loss after allowing three earned runs on five hits with one strikeout in two innings.

Related Post

College Softball Roundup: USD Shuts out NDSU Again
College Baseball: Jackrabbits Shut out Bison in Se...
Coach of the Week: NDSU Wrestling’s Roger Ki...
Pharmacists, NDSU Pharmacy School Tackle Opioid Cr...

You Might Like

NDSU Grad Has Musical Role in Commencement Ceremony

FARGO, N.D. -- It's that time of year again and congratulations are in order for the new graduates. One graduate did more than just receive his diploma at North Dakota State University's commencement ceremony. Tony…

Man is Custody After Saying He Shot Ex-Wife

JAMESTOWN, N.D. -- A man is in custody after saying he shot and killed his ex-wife, and wanted to turn himself in. The Stutsman County Communications Center received several calls about a shooting at 503 15th St SE in Jamestown.…