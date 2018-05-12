Bison Men’s T&F Win Ninth Consecutive Summit League Outdoor Title

The Bison men racked up 259 points to pull away from South Dakota State and South Dakota on the final day of competition

TULSA, Okla. (NDSU Athletics) — The North Dakota State University men’s track & field team has claimed its ninth consecutive Summit League outdoor team championship and its 10th in 11 years.

The Bison men racked up 259 points to pull away from South Dakota State and South Dakota on the final day of competition Saturday. SDSU finished second with 215.5 points, and the Coyotes were third with 201.5.

NDSU head coach Don Larson has now directed his track & field and cross country teams to 57 conference team championships over his 39-year career.

The most impressive performance of the day came from NDSU junior thrower Payton Otterdahl. Otterdahl won the conference shot put title and extended his NCAA lead, throwing 68-09.25 (20.96m). He moved up to ninth in the world this year in the event.

The Bison men swept the top four places in the shot put and brought home 31 crucial team points. Behind Otterdahl’s national No. 1 throw, redshirt freshman Alex Talley threw a personal-best 61-00.00 (18.59m) to rank fourth all-time at NDSU. Senior Steffan Stroh improved his personal-best to 60-11.50 (18.58m) for fifth in school history.

NDSU sophomore Michael Keogan threw 58-01.00 (17.70m) for fourth, and freshman Trevor Otterdahl placed seventh at 55-03.75 (16.86m).

Outside of the shot put ring, NDSU also received its fair share of standout performances on the track.

In the second-to-last event of the meet, senior Jake Leingang claimed the 5000m title and sophomore teammate Elliott Stone finished second to secure the team championship for the Bison.

After completing the 10 events of the decathlon, the high jump and the javelin earlier in the meet, Bison junior Ryan Enerson ran a lifetime-best 14.45 in the 110m hurdles finals to finish second. Freshman Dominic Martinez took fifth in a season-best 14.81.

Senior Aron Klos (53.44) was the runner-up in the 400m hurdles. Senior Brian Ferry (53.46) and redshirt freshman Connor Wendel (53.69) placed third and fourth with personal-best times.

The Bison men finished third, fourth and sixth in the 1500m with Leingang (3:51.05), Tim Heikkila (3:52.04) and Alex Bartholomay (3:56.14).

Junior Kelle’Mon Hinton added another All-Summit League performance in the triple jump with a third-place finish. Freshman Eric VanErp registered a season-best 45-11.25 (14.00m) for seventh.

Tatenda Dzvokora placed sixth in the 100m dash in 10.62 and seventh in the 200m in 21.70.