Fargo Force Fall in Overtime in Game Two of Clark Cup Finals

The Phantoms' win ties the series 1-1
Jeremy Klein,

FARGO, N.D. — The Fargo Force fell in game two of the Clark Cup finals on Saturday night 3-2 in overtime. Nick Cardelli notched the opening goal for Youngstown and then ended the game in the first overtime with the game winner.

The Force trailed the Phantoms with under a minute to go in regulation when Griffin Loughran scored to tie things up at 2-2 and send it to overtime. The series is now tied 1-1 and shifts to Youngstown for games three and four on Friday and Saturday.

