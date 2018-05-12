NDSU Softball Claims Another Summit League Tournament Title

This is the Bison's ninth summit league title in the last ten years.

FARGO, N.D. (NDSU Athletics) – No. 1 North Dakota State relied on a six-run third inning and dominate pitching from Jacquelyn Sertic to defeat No. 2 South Dakota State 6-1 Saturday afternoon at Ellig Sports Complex. The Bison collected their ninth tournament title in the past ten years and their fifth in-a-row.

South Dakota State’s Abbey Murphy picked up right where she left off yesterday, clocking a home run to left center in the bottom of the first to put the Jackrabbits on top. Murphy recorded the three-run homer in SDSU’s elimination semifinal to get the blue and yellow to the Championship.

The Bison would not be denied, however, and collected six runs to take a commanding lead in the top of the third. Stephanie Soriano reached on an error and Bre Beatty walked, setting up Vanessa Andersen to clobber a three-run home run to right center. Julia Luciano then earned a base hit and Madison Camacho singled to the infield, allowing pinch-hitter Dani Renner to follow in Andersen’s suit and hit a three-run homer. Taylor Compton entered for the Jackrabbits and was able to escape the third with no further damage.

Sertic took the game over from the circle, finishing the day with 12 strikeouts. She retired the final 15 SDSU batters in-a-row to prevent the Jackrabbits from threatening. After earning the no-hitter yesterday, the Pitcher of the Year allowed only three hits today. The senior right-hander earned tournament MVP honors for her efforts. She recorded double-digit strikeouts for the 18th time in 2018 and the 36th time in her historic career.

All-Tournament Team

– Christy Warnock, South Dakota

– Jasmine Lara, Western Illinois

– Maria Palmegiani, Fort Wayne

– Bailey Benefiel, Fort Wayne

– Aubrey Hacke, Omaha

– Jessica Nelson, Omaha

– Emma Dargy, Omaha

– Abbey Murphy, South Dakota State

– Julia Andersen, South Dakota State

– Madison Hope, South Dakota State

– Ali Herdliska, South Dakota State

– Jacquelyn Sertic, North Dakota State, MVP

– Dani Renner, North Dakota State

– Tabby Heinz, North Dakota State

– Vanessa Anderson, North Dakota State

– Zoe Stavrou, North Dakota State

North Dakota State earns The Summit League’s automatic qualifier to the NCAA Softball Championship.

The 2018 NCAA Division I Softball Championship bracket will be announced Sunday, May 13 at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN2.