Alexandria Man Wanted On A Drug Warrant Arrested After High Speed Chase

Authorities Stopped The Man In Becker County After Numerous Attempts

BECKER COUNTY, Minn. — An Alexandria, Minnesota man was arrested after leading authorities on a high-speed chase Saturday afternoon.

33-year-old Christopher Elliot faces fleeing and other charges in Becker County.

The sheriff’s office says they received a complaint about an erratic driver on Highway 34.

A deputy located Elliot’s vehicle near Detroit Lakes and he took off hitting speeds of 90 miles per hour.

Authorities say Elliot avoided tire deflation devices but crashed into a vehicle on Highway 59.

A PIT maneuver was then used to stop him.

Elliot was treated for minor injuries at the hospital in Detroit Lakes before being taken to jail on an outstanding U.S. Marshal warrant for drugs.

No one else was injured.