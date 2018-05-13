Bison Baseball Sweeps Fort Wayne

NDSU sits at 22-22 on the season.

FARGO, N.D. (NDSU Athletics) – The North Dakota State University baseball team scored three runs in the seventh inning to rally and earn a 7-5 win over the Fort Wayne Mastodons Sunday, May 13, at Newman Outdoor Field.

With the win, North Dakota State (22-22, 12-13 Summit League) completes a three-game series sweep of the Mastodons (10-34, 6-21 Summit League).

Trailing 4-3 entering the bottom of the seventh, sophomore Nick Emanuel led-off the inning with his first collegiate home run – a solo shot to right center field, to tie the game, 4-4. Bennett Hostetler followed with a one-out double to left center, before advancing to third on a wild pitch and scoring on Mason Pierzchalski’s RBI single to center, putting NDSU in front for good, 5-4. North Dakota State scored its third and final run of the frame on a Mastodon error, increasing their advantage to 6-4.

Pierzchalski went 2-for-4 at the plate with an RBI, while Emanuel homered, Hostetler doubled and Carter Thompson tripled, pacing NDSU. Thompson has now hit safely in 10 consecutive games.

Senior left-handed reliever Chris Choles (3-0) took the win on the mound for the Bison after allowing an earned run on four hits with one strikeout and one walk in 3 1/3 innings.

Kevin Folman secured his team-best sixth save of 2018 after pitching two innings and giving up one earned run on two hits with two strikeouts and no walks. He is now tied with Chris Bartosiewski (1994-97) and Kyle Kingsley (2010-13) for second in North Dakota State career history with 15 saves.

Robert Young III tallied a double, home run and RBI, leading Fort Wayne.

Mastodon reliever Trevor Armstrong suffered the loss after surrendering two earned runs and one unearned run on three hits with two strikeouts and a walk in one inning.

North Dakota State is scheduled to host South Dakota State in the final Summit League series of the season May 17-19. The series opener is slated for 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 17, at Newman Outdoor Field.