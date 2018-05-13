Force Not Panicking After Overtime Loss

Fargo Force head to Youngstown for games three and four.

FARGO, N.D. — As of Sunday, the Fargo Force have not won their last home game of the season. The Force fell in overtime late Saturday night to the Phantoms in game two of the Clark Cup Finals.

The series is now tied at 1-1 heading to Youngstown for games three and four. Of course there could be a game five back in Fargo if necessary. The Force struggled on the power play going 0–7. They notched three goals on the power play in game one.

But the players said Saturday that this is not a time to panic just because the series is evened up heading to Ohio.

“I think we do a pretty good job of staying even keel,” defenseman John Schuldt said. “We’re not going to hang our heads, we’re not going to make any excuses, but we’re going to come back better Friday and learn from what we did wrong tonight.”

“Not get too high on the highs and not get too low on the lows and keep a steady head the whole way,” forward Griffin Loughran stated. “It is tough to do that in playoffs. Everyone’s emotions are flared up. It’s tough but at the end of the day we just got to stay composed and keep a level head. We’re the best road team the whole year so we’re fine. We just have to get back to doing the little things right and playing force hockey. I think we will be good here.”