Identity of Woman Shot Dead By Ex-Husband In Jamestown Released

The children of the suspect and victim have been placed with family

STUTSMAN COUNTY, N.D. — A Montpelier, North Dakota man is in custody after calling authorities Saturday afternoon and telling them he shot and killed his ex-wife in Jamestown.

Jamestown Police Chief Scott Edinger says 37-year-old Kevin Hoff called dispatch stating he just shot 25-year-old Nicole Gututala-Hoff and wanted to turn himself in.

Dispatch started receiving several calls around 3:55 Saturday afternoon about a man who had shot a woman in a vehicle in an apartment building parking lot and fled in a white SUV.

Officers responding to 503 15th St SE found a deceased woman in the apartment parking lot.

Hoff was taken into custody without incident a short time after calling police.

He is being held in the Stutsman County Correctional Center on intentional murder charges.

The investigation is ongoing.