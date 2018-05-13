Minnesota Lawmakers Have One Week To Finish Up Session Work

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Just like they started the session, Minnesota’s Legislature is entering the homestretch with a long to-do list.

But now they have just over a week to finish it.

Republicans who control the Legislature and Gov. Mark Dayton are at odds on how to restructure Minnesota’s tax code, how to change health care programs and whether to tap into an overflowing stadium fund.

A debate over revamping the state’s sexual harassment law and curbing opioid abuse are still up in the air.

But outside of the May 21 deadline, there’s not much pressure to get things done.

The Legislature already passed a two-year budget last year.

Lawmakers could leave the Capitol without passing another bill.