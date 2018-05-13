How Mother’s in Fargo are Celebrating Their Day with Their Kiddos

FARGO, N.D. — Mother’s Day is being celebrated all over the country but mama’s here in Fargo are doing more than just that.

Mom’s in Fargo are spending the day with those who made them a parent.

To some, Mother’s Day is about the hearts and flowers and sending our thanks to those who brought us into this world.

But for others, it’s a day to spend celebrating the mother daughter relationship.

“I think it’s just an opportunity for us to get a chance to visit, to create and to have some quality time where we are not on our technology,” said Emily Schneider, a mom from Fargo.

“Figured it was something I know how to do already and something I want to share with her,” said Lea, a mom from Fargo.

For Emily and Maryn getting their hands dirty is special.

“We’re just really close and we really like doing crafts,” said Maryn, Emily’s daughter.

Especially while being able to laugh, craft and say thank you.

“Keep on having fun and being your awesome you,” Maryn said.

“It’s pretty awesome. When you are going through growing up I don’t think moms maybe aren’t always your favorite people but I think it’s pretty cool that she feels that way,” Emily said.

For Lea and Maddie, every day is another adventure and this holiday is no different.

“I’m really excited to be here with a bunch of other moms and sharing this day with my little monkey,” Lea said.

“It’s really cool and I also like my mom because she’s really nice and she always helps me out,” said Maddie, Lea’s daughter.

These duos are just a few examples of the unique bond mothers can have with their kids.

“What an honor and a privilege it is to get to help the person become their best self,” Emily said.

All while doing something they love.

“Making mugs and doing that sort of thing is just kind of the icing on the cake,” Emily said.

Whether it’s Mother’s Day or any other day of the year, these kids are happy to call these women their moms.

“She means a lot to me. It’s hard to even say it out loud,” Maddie said.

“It’s hard to put it into words,” Lea said.

“Yeah,” replied Maddie

“Aww You’re so sweet,” said Lea.

Mothers and their kids made one of a kind mugs at the plains art museum for this holiday activity.