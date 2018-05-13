Officer Allery Honored During Candlelight Vigil In Washington, D.C. Allery was killed in a shootout with a man in a stolen vehicle in January 2017 May 13, 2018 TJ Nelson, WASHINGTON, D.C. — A fallen North Dakota officer is being honored this weekend in Washington, D.C. Rolette County Sheriff’s Deputy Colt Allery was killed in the line of duty along with 128 other officers across the country in 2017. The names of those officers were read tonight during the 30th Annual Candlelight Vigil attended by U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions. Allery was killed in a shootout with a man in a stolen vehicle in January 2017. The suspect was killed by other officers. Fallen Fargo Police Officer Jason Moszer was honored during last year’s Candlelight Vigil. FacebookTwitterRedditPinteresttumblrGoogle+MoreRelated Post Senator Franken Demands Answers on Russia from FBI... Rebuilding a Home of Hope: Habitat for Humanity Bu... Charges Filed In Convenience Store Robbery Attempt Lockdown Over at Downtown Fargo Hotel