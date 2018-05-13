Officer Allery Honored During Candlelight Vigil In Washington, D.C.

Allery was killed in a shootout with a man in a stolen vehicle in January 2017

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A fallen North Dakota officer is being honored this weekend in Washington, D.C.

Rolette County Sheriff’s Deputy Colt Allery was killed in the line of duty along with 128 other officers across the country in 2017.

The names of those officers were read tonight during the 30th Annual Candlelight Vigil attended by U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

The suspect was killed by other officers.

Fallen Fargo Police Officer Jason Moszer was honored during last year’s Candlelight Vigil.