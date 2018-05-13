Three Affiliated Tribes Chairman Named To EPA Board

Mark Fox Has Been Chairman Since 2014
TJ Nelson,

The tribal chairman of the oil-rich Three Affiliated Tribes in western North Dakota has been named to an Environmental Protection Agency advisory committee.

The EPA announced Chairman Mark Fox’s appointment on Friday.

The EPA says the 34-member board helps the agency develop partnerships with local governments to provide improvements to public health and environmental protection.

About 20 percent of the more than 1 million barrels of oil produced daily in North Dakota come from the Fort Berthold Reservation, occupied by the Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara tribes.

Fox has been chairman of the tribes since 2014.

