Accused Murdering Grandmother of Minnesota Pleads Not Guilty In Florida

Lois Riess entered the plea in Fort Myers, Florida in the death of 59-year-old Pamela Hutchinson
TJ Nelson,
Lois Riess

FORT MYERS, FL — A Minnesota woman accused of killing her husband and a Florida woman has entered a not guilty plea to a second-degree murder charge.

56-year-old Lois Riess entered the plea in Fort Myers, Florida in the death of 59-year-old Pamela Hutchinson.

Authorities believe Riess killed the woman to steal her money and car and to assume her identity.

She is also accused in the shooting death of her husband, David, in Blooming Prairie, Minnesota on March 23.

Riess was captured in South Padre Island, Texas last month after a nationwide manhunt and returned to Florida.

Charges in Minnesota in the death of her husband have not yet been filed.

Related Post

Member of Gov. Dayton’s Cabinet Dies
Missing DGF School Board Member found in Ada
Governor Dayton Threatening Vetoes Over Possible S...
Mall of America Celebrates 25 Years

You Might Like

Fire Hydrant Flushing Begins

  FARGO, N.D. -- The city of Fargo is starting to flush water hydrants. The Water Mains and Hydrants Department along with Fargo Fire will flush all hydrants from 13th Avenue South to 21st Avenue South. They will then continue doing…