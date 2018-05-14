Accused Murdering Grandmother of Minnesota Pleads Not Guilty In Florida

Lois Riess entered the plea in Fort Myers, Florida in the death of 59-year-old Pamela Hutchinson

FORT MYERS, FL — A Minnesota woman accused of killing her husband and a Florida woman has entered a not guilty plea to a second-degree murder charge.

56-year-old Lois Riess entered the plea in Fort Myers, Florida in the death of 59-year-old Pamela Hutchinson.

Authorities believe Riess killed the woman to steal her money and car and to assume her identity.

She is also accused in the shooting death of her husband, David, in Blooming Prairie, Minnesota on March 23.

Riess was captured in South Padre Island, Texas last month after a nationwide manhunt and returned to Florida.

Charges in Minnesota in the death of her husband have not yet been filed.