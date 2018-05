Cass County Missing Man

Kirk Besette has not been heard from since Friday morning (05/11/2018).

TOWER CITY, ND — The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating forty-two (42) year old Kirk J. Besette of Tower City, ND.

Kirk has not been heard from since Friday morning (05/11/2018).

At this time foul play is not suspected.

Kirk was last known to be driving a white 2000 Oldsmobile Bravada with North Dakota license plate 690BVP.

Kirk is 5’8’’ and 135 pounds, black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information regarding Kirk’s whereabouts, please contact Detective Greg Smith with the Cass County Sheriff’s Department at (701) 241-5884.