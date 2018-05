DeLuca Homers Twice in RedHawks Exibition Win

DeLuca notches seven RBI in the contest.

FARGO, N.D. — Joe DeLuca hit a three-run home run and a grand slam in back-to-back innings to help the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks defeat the New Jersey Black Sox 12-1 on Monday.

The RedHawks trailed 1-0 until the sixth when the team exploded for six runs. Then in the seventh the RedHawks scored another six to put the game out of reach.