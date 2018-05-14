Fire Hydrant Flushing Begins

The city is doing it from 13th Avenue South to 21st Avenue South
Danielle Church,

 

FARGO, N.D. — The city of Fargo is starting to flush water hydrants.

The Water Mains and Hydrants Department along with Fargo Fire will flush all hydrants from 13th Avenue South to 21st Avenue South. They will then continue doing so over the next four weeks. City officials say if you notice a temporary discoloration or odor in your water, continue to flush the water inside your home and it should go back to normal.

