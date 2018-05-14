Former Fargo Contractor Being Sued For Fraud, Arrested For DUI

Police arrested Tim Rosene early Sunday in Fargo after he was pulled over on South University Drive, as he attempted to get onto I-94.

FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) – A former Fargo general contractor who’s been sued after leaving dozens of customers with unfinished work was arrested for DUI.

Police arrested Tim Rosene early Sunday in Fargo after he was pulled over on South University Drive, as he attempted to get onto I-94.

He had a blood alcohol level of .18, or more than twice the legal driving limit.

In March, Rosene, who was owner of Studs to Rugs, was sued by the North Dakota Attorney General’s Office on behalf of at least 9 customers who were were left with unfinished projects after they made advance payments to Rosene.

He abruptly closed his business last October.

The lawsuit claims 43 violations of consumer protection laws and monetary damages totally about $300,000.

He also owed significant amounts to suppliers and contractors and didn’t pay the last half of employee payroll.