Man Assaulted At Small Douglas County Bar Dies One Week Later

Hlinsky was found bleeding from the nose and ear outside the Muddy Boot Bar
TJ Nelson,

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Minn. — A man found beaten outside a rural Douglas County bar more than a week ago has died.

Sheriff’s officials say 46-year-old Steven Hlinsky was found unresponsive and not breathing at his rural Alexandria home on Sunday.

On May 5th, Hlinsky was found bleeding from the nose and ear outside the Muddy Boot Bar.

He was eventually airlifted to St. Cloud Hospital and was released last Friday.

Deputies are now interviewing people who were at the bar at the time Hlinsky was assaulted.

An autopsy is being done.

