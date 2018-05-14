NDSU Men’s Golf Completes First Round of its First-Ever NCAA Regional

The Bison sit in 13th place out of 13 teams at +9

STOCKTON, Calif. (NDSU Athletics) – The North Dakota State University men’s golf team fired an opening round 9-over par 297 and is in 13th place after 18 holes at the NCAA Pacific Regional Monday, May 14, at The Reserve at Spanos Park.

Iowa State leads the regional through one round at 10-under par 278, while Kansas is in second with a 7-under par 281. Alabama rounds out the top-three in third at 6-under par 282.

Sophomore Andrew Israelson shot an opening round even-par 72 and is tied for 27th, leading the Bison on day one.

Freshman Van Holmgren is tied for 37th at 1-over par 73, and fellow freshman Lucas Johnson is tied for 44th with an 18-hole 2-over par 74.

Junior Will Holmgren is 71st at 6-over par 78, while senior Nick Myhre is 75th at 10-over par 82, wrapping up the NDSU scoring.

Kansas’ Daniel Sutton, Stanford’s Brandon Wu and UC Davis’ Ryan Han are in a three-way tie for first through 18 holes at 5-under par 67.

North Dakota State is slated to tee off in the second round at 9:20 a.m. PT Tuesday, May 15.