Opheim Lays Out to Capture POTW Honors

Congrats to Taya Opheim for winning AM FAM HS POTW

FARGO, N.D. — The winner of the DJ Colter – Ken Kraft high school play of the week goes to Fargo North shortstop Taya Opheim.

Opheim got a great read on a flair. She then laid out to make the catch. Great play that likely saves a run and ends the inning.

Congratulations to Opheim, winner of the high school play of the week.