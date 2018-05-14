Suspect In Drug Trafficking Overdose Death In Grand Forks Pleads Guilty

TJ Nelson,

FARGO, N.D. — A Florida man has pleaded guilty in an international drug trafficking investigation that began with an overdose death in Grand Forks in 2015.

Anthony Gomes, also known as Ant, entered guilty pleas to drug and money laundering charges.

He is one of 32 people accused of dealing large amounts of fentanyl in the U.S and Canada.

The investigation began when 18-year-old Bailey Henke was found dead of an overdose in Grand Forks in 2015.

Sentencing is set for August 6.

