Work on I-94 & University Drive begins in Fargo

FARGO, ND – Construction has begun on I–94 and the South University Drive interchange.

The project is going to add an additional lane to the westbound off–ramp, add sidewalks and replace street lights and traffic signals.

Randy’s University Diner is just one of the businesses in the area.

The owner says they’re hoping business won’t be impacted too much throughout the summer due to the construction.

“We’re hoping not much. People from the south will be able to access us pretty well. From the north, it’ll be a little more difficult but it sounds like they’re going to try and keep traffic as manageable as possible. We will get less interstate traffic but we have a lot of regulars that come in on a daily basis so hopefully everybody find their way. We’re hoping for the best,” Heidi Roggenkamp says.

If all goes as planned, road construction is expected to be completed in mid–September.