Bail Set For Man Who Admitted Shooting And Killing His Ex-Wife Kevin Hoff Is Charged With Murdering Nicole Gututala-Hoff In Jamestown Last Saturday May 15, 2018 TJ Nelson, JAMESTOWN, N.D. — A Montpelier, North Dakota man who admitted to police that he shot and killed his ex-wife appears in court. Bail for Kevin Hoff was set at $500,000. A preliminary hearing has been set for July 11. The 37-year-old Hoff is charged with the murder of 25-year-old Nicole Gututala-Hoff of Jamestown. Authorities say he shot Nicole while she sat in a vehicle in an apartment building parking lot on Saturday afternoon. Hoff called dispatch a short time later saying he wanted to turn himself in. The Hoff's children have been placed with family. The investigation is ongoing.