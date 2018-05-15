Bail Set For Man Who Admitted Shooting And Killing His Ex-Wife

Kevin Hoff Is Charged With Murdering Nicole Gututala-Hoff In Jamestown Last Saturday

JAMESTOWN, N.D. — A Montpelier, North Dakota man who admitted to police that he shot and killed his ex-wife appears in court.

Bail for Kevin Hoff was set at $500,000.

A preliminary hearing has been set for July 11.

The 37-year-old Hoff is charged with the murder of 25-year-old Nicole Gututala-Hoff of Jamestown.

Authorities say he shot Nicole while she sat in a vehicle in an apartment building parking lot on Saturday afternoon.

Hoff called dispatch a short time later saying he wanted to turn himself in.

The Hoff’s children have been placed with family.

The investigation is ongoing.