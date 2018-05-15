Bison Softball Playing as One Heading into NCAA Regionals

NDSU faces Mississippi State in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.

FARGO, N.D. — North Dakota State softball is much more familiar with NCAA Regionals. The Bison are making another appearance this season after winning the Summit League tournament for the ninth time in the last decade.

The players say they doubted themselves at times though. Not the usual talk of ‘always believing’ in themselves. They were actually very frank about identifying their shortcomings. That could be what helped NDSU move past them.

“We weren’t necessarily playing as a team,” senior outfielder Bre Beatty said. “It wasn’t necessarily one moment that we came together this year. It was just gradually, like one game at a time, I think that really showed what we are.”

Head coach Darren Mueller thought the team really came together during the Western Illinois series.

“We talk about it a lot. If you’re in the lineup you have to hit as a team,” Mueller said. “We didn’t hit as a team all year. There was a lot of individual stuff. I don’t think it was anyone trying to be selfish or anything. Everybody was just trying to get the big hit instead of relying on your teammates. I think since Western [Illinois] we kind of started to come together.”

The Herd will hope to take the momentum from the conference tournament into their NCAA tournament game with Mississippi State.

“When we’ve had success in these tournaments it is when we’ve played together,” Mueller stated. “I think we are really tough to beat.”