DGF Baseball Storms Back on Senior Night to Down Park Rapids

Rebels remain undefeated on the season.

DILWORTH, Minn. — The DGF baseball team trailed the Park Rapids Panthers at one point 5-3 on senior night before finishing the game off with a 15-5 win in six innings on Tuesday night.

Andrew Oberg hit a solo home run in the first inning to help the Rebels win their 12th game of the year.