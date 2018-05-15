Fallen Rolette Co. Dep. Colt Allery Honored In Washington

WASHINGTON, DC – Tuesday is Peace Officers Memorial Day and a North Dakota officer is being remembered and honored in our nation’s capital.

Rolette County Sheriff’s Deputy Colt Allery was killed in the line of duty in January 2017.

North Dakota Senator John Hoeven cosponsored a resolution honoring Allery and the other officers killed last year.

“Deputy Allery’s name was inscribed on the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial earlier this week. A lasting tribute to his bravery and dedication to serve his community. His name joins 51 other North Dakota law enforcement officers who have paid the ultimate price,” Hoeven said.

“I had the opportunity to get to know Colt’s family and remember his service to his loved ones and his community. It was an honor to accompany them to the National Peace Officers’ Memorial Service and witness their continued devotion to Colt’s legacy,” Senator Heidi Heitkamp of North Dakota said.

During a ceremony in Washington, D.C., attended by President Donald Trump, Allery’s name was read along with the names of the other officers killed in the line of duty in 2017.

Since 1962, Peace Officers Memorial Day has been observed every May 15th.