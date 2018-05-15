Fargo Force Eager for Fast Start in Game Three as they Depart for Youngstown

The Force and Phantoms are tied at one game apiece in the Clark Cup Finals

FARGO, N.D. — The Fargo Force are on their way to Youngstown, Ohio, for games three and four of the Clark Cup Finals.

They began their 16-hour drive Tuesday night, three days ahead of Friday night’s game three.

With the best-of-five series deadlocked at one game apiece, the next matchup is critical.

“It’s about the start on the road,” Force’s Jonathan McDonald said. “If you can take it to a team right away in their building, it kind of puts them on their heels a little bit and helps you get over kind of a hostile crowd. Or maybe in Youngstown, not so much.”

The last remark is a testament to the weak numbers the Phantoms tend to draw. In four home playoff games, Youngstown is averaging just 821 fans. Compare that to the Force, who are pulling 2,461 per postseason contest.

“Our guys know that whether there’s 500 or 5,000 fans, it’s a huge game that’s being watched worldwide,” head coach Cary Eades said. “These are big games. These are games you work your whole life for, so whatever atmosphere there is, we’ll adjust to it.”

Game three against the Phantoms is at 6:05 CT on Friday.