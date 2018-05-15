Frontier Airlines Resumes Flights Between Fargo and Denver

The airline hasn't had a Fargo-Denver flight since 2015

FARGO, N.D. — Frontier Airlines is back in Fargo– its first direct flight from Denver since 2015 arrived this afternoon.

It joins United as the two carriers that offer service from Fargo to Denver. Frontier has operated on and off at Hector International Airport over the past 40 years.

The airline said in a statement they are “pleased to return to Fargo and introduce a new and more affordable way to travel to and from the area.”

“I feel great, so glad to be here. So happy Frontier started flying back in. I didn’t realize this was the first flight that came in for the season. It seems like it’s been about 3 years. I fly in and out of here all the time. Very excited to be back in Fargo and flying Frontier,” Jeanne Sorensen, a passenger on the Denver-Fargo flight, said.

Besides Fargo, Frontier has added over a dozen new cities to its network, with routes starting this spring.