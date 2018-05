Hawley Softball Holds off Barnesville

Nuggets improves to 14-1 on the season.

HAWLEY, Minn. — The Barnesville Trojans got off to a hot start with five runs in the top of the first inning but Hawley prevailed in game one of a double header on Tuesday by a score of 16-11.

The Nuggets bats remained hot in game number two as they took down the Trojans 15-1.