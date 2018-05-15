Man Arrested After Flashing Gun Police responded to the disturbance around 7 p.m. Monday, on 6th Avenue North, in the Oak Grove area. May 15, 2018 Joe Radske, FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) – A 26-year old man with no permanent address was arrested by Fargo police for allegedly flashing a gun at a passing vehicle during a dispute. Police responded to the disturbance around 7 p.m. Monday, on 6th Avenue North, in the Oak Grove area. Someone made an obscene gesture at Maverick Herald, and witnesses say he then pulled out a gun and pointed it at the vehicle. Herald denied the claim but police did find a airsoft pistol — a fake gun — on Herald when he was searched. He was arrested for terrorizing and giving police false information. He was also wanted on outstanding warrants. FacebookTwitterRedditPinteresttumblrGoogle+MoreRelated Post Suspect Killed In West Fargo SWAT Incident Identif... Fargo Police Investigate Car Break-ins Police Respond to Possible Shooting in North Fargo Arrests Made In Early Morning Incident At Fargo Ap...