Man Arrested After Flashing Gun

Police responded to the disturbance around 7 p.m. Monday, on 6th Avenue North, in the Oak Grove area.
Joe Radske,

FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) – A 26-year old man with no permanent address was arrested by Fargo police for allegedly flashing a gun at a passing vehicle during a dispute.

Someone made an obscene gesture at Maverick Herald, and witnesses say he then pulled out a gun and pointed it at the vehicle.

Herald denied the claim but police did find a airsoft pistol — a fake gun — on Herald when he was searched.

He was arrested for terrorizing and giving police false information. He was also wanted on outstanding warrants.

