Mental Health Professionals Talk Children’s Mental Well-Being

A significant change in behavior could hint at a bigger problem

FARGO, N.D. — Flag Family Media, Prairie St. John’s, and Scheels put on a town hall with mental health professionals to talk about the mental well–being of children.

One panelist describes our society as an “anxious age” with so much going on around us. One of the big points of discussion was the impact of social media on children.

Mental health issues in children are better treated when caught early on, so it doesn’t create a chain reaction of bigger problems down the line.

Different people show signs of illness in different ways, but one way to tell if something is wrong is if someone has a significant change in behavior.

“I think we see in the media and just in our own lives and in the school system increased behavior issues and a lot of people are searching for why is this. I think it’s important to remember that with children, and oftentimes behaviors are the symptoms of what they’re experiencing,” Monica McConkey, director of business development at Prairie St. John’s, said.

Those on the panel say when misbehavior comes from mental illness, using consequences like rewards and punishments won’t treat the problem.

Another topic of discussion was how teachers might be the only caring figure in a child’s life if they don’t have a good environment at home.

With the school year ending soon, students who think they might need more support over the summer are encouraged to ask their school counselors about getting connected with resources in the community.