Military Offers $5,000 Reward For Lost Ammunition Container Near Parshall

The Air Force says the ammunition is safe as long as the container is intact
TJ Nelson,

MINOT, N.D. — Airmen have called off the search for a missing container of ammunition lost on the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation.

A Minot Air Force Base spokeswoman says personnel exhausted efforts to find the missing ammunition over the weekend.

It fell of a vehicle on May 1 near Parshall.

The military has offered a $5,000 reward for information leading to recovery.

Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation Chairman Mark Fox says he understands “accidents happen.”

