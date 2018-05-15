Military Offers $5,000 Reward For Lost Ammunition Container Near Parshall The Air Force says the ammunition is safe as long as the container is intact May 15, 2018 TJ Nelson, MINOT, N.D. — Airmen have called off the search for a missing container of ammunition lost on the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation. A Minot Air Force Base spokeswoman says personnel exhausted efforts to find the missing ammunition over the weekend. It fell of a vehicle on May 1 near Parshall. The Air Force says the ammunition is safe as long as the container is intact. The military has offered a $5,000 reward for information leading to recovery. Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation Chairman Mark Fox says he understands “accidents happen.” FacebookTwitterRedditPinteresttumblrGoogle+MoreRelated Post $1 Million Dollar Drug Bust Near Mandan Search for Missing Mandan Man Continues Bismarck-Mandan Region Working to Raise Money for ... Watch LIVE on KVRR Local News: President TrumpR...