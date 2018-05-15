NDSU’s Isrealson Tied for 21st After Second Day of Golf Regional

Bison still sit in 13th place in the team standings.
Jeremy Klein,

STOCKTON, Calif. (NDSU Athletics) – Sophomore Andrew Israelson shot a 1-under par 71 to lead North Dakota State University on the second day of the NCAA Pacific Regional on Tuesday, May 15, at The Reserve at Spanos Park.

Israelson, a native of Staples, Minn., is tied for 21st with a 36-hole 1-under par 143 (72-71), pacing NDSU.

The Bison remained in 13th place in the team standings after carding a 7-over par 295 in round two Tuesday. North Dakota State has a 36-hole team score of 16-over par 592 (297-295) heading into the final round, which is slated for Wednesday, May 16.

Seventh-ranked Alabama and Iowa State are tied atop the team leaderboard at 14-under par 562, while No. 43 Kansas is in third at 13-under par 563, rounding out the top-three.

Freshman Van Holmgren is tied for 52nd with a 36-hole 3-over par 147 (73-74), and fellow freshman Lucas Johnson is tied for 65th at 6-over par 150 (74-76).

Junior Will Holmgren is tied for 69th at 8-over par 152 (78-74), and senior Nick Myhre is 75th with a two-round 19-over par 163 (82-81), wrapping up the North Dakota State scoring.

Brandon Wu of Stanford is on top of the individual leaderboard after 36 holes with a 10-under par 134.

