Pharmacist Accused Of Sending Child Porn And Making A Bomb Threat Authorities Used An Email Address To Link The Bismarck Man To The Crimes May 15, 2018 TJ Nelson, BISMARCK, N.D. — A Bismarck pharmacist is accused of sending child porn to 20 people and making a bomb threat against the local high school. Fifty-year-old Curtis McGarvey faces 20 charges, including promoting sexual performance by a minor, child neglect and terrorizing. His bond was set at $250,000. According to his attorney, McGarvey says he "very strongly maintains his innocence." Authorities used an email address to tie McGarvey to the child porn; which was sent to his wife, two adult sons and a minor; and to a bomb threat against Bismarck High School on May 3.