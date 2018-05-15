Pharmacist Accused Of Sending Child Porn And Making A Bomb Threat

Authorities Used An Email Address To Link The Bismarck Man To The Crimes

BISMARCK, N.D. — A Bismarck pharmacist is accused of sending child porn to 20 people and making a bomb threat against the local high school.

Fifty-year-old Curtis McGarvey faces 20 charges, including promoting sexual performance by a minor, child neglect and terrorizing.

His bond was set at $250,000.

According to his attorney, McGarvey says he “very strongly maintains his innocence.”

Authorities used an email address to tie McGarvey to the child porn; which was sent to his wife, two adult sons and a minor; and to a bomb threat against Bismarck High School on May 3.