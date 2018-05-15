Teddy Bear Posse Collects a Record 4,500 Stuffed Animals for F-M Law Enforcement

3,000 of the bears were collected at Gate City Bank locations in the metro

FARGO, N.D. — After two months collecting stuffed animals, the Teddy Bear Posse has set a new record.

In collaboration with Midwest Radio and Gate City Bank, the posse collected more than 4,500 teddy bears, eclipsing its record from last year.

The bears will be donated to local law enforcement agencies, who give the stuffed animals to young children in the midst of traumatic situations.

“We carry these bears to provide a connection with that child. We could make that traumatizing event for them a little bit better, and the easiest way to do that is if you give a child a toy, especially like a stuffed animal, then you have a connection with that child,” said Captain Bryan Niewind of the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

People dropped off 3,000 of the teddy bears at Gate City Bank locations across the metro.