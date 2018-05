Flag Down An Officer Campaign

You can simply "Flag Down an Officer", bring your used flag to Fargo Police Department Headquarters, 222 4 Street North or the Fargo Police Department Substation at 1230 25 Street South.

FARGO, ND — The Fargo Police Department is accepting U.S. flags that are worn or frayed during “Flag Down an Officer” campaign.

The campaign goes from May 16 to June 14 (Flag Day).

The Fargo Police Department will make sure all turned in flags are retired in a dignified way.