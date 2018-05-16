Force Arrive in Youngstown Ready to Continue Enjoying their Season

The team is two wins away from its first Clark Cup

FARGO, N.D. —The Fargo Force are done with their long road trip to Youngstown.

They left Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. and got there Thursday afternoon. They stopped in Cleveland this afternoon to stretch their legs and do some quick sight-seeing.

Part of their justification for leaving so early was to get acclimated and have a little more fun with things.

The team has played 72 games in the regular season and playoffs, so the extra days off between matchups are much needed.

“I definitely think it’s been beneficial for us, because every team in the playoffs definitely enjoys the off days and the days of rest,” forward A.J. Drobot said. “It definitely gives you more time to prepare on the ice as well, whether it be adjusting your game to the opponent and whatnot. I think that’s it’s just been a lot of positives for us, and just keeps the mojo going.”

“A lot of hard work goes into the season,” defenseman Jonathan McDonald added. “At this time of year, you kind of slow down and go ‘wow. This is kind of what we’ve been working for all year.'”

Game three is Friday at 6:05 p.m..