LIVE: Red River Paddling Excursions

River Keepers, Moorhead Parks & Rec, Starting Summer River Series

KVRR’s Adam Ladwig hang out on a kayak on the Red River with Christine Holland, executive director of River Keepers.

The group aims to raise awareness and appreciation for the river.

It’s teaming up with the Moorhead Parks and Recreation department for the River Paddling Excursion events series.

The first event is Red River Trivia, from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday May 16th.

People will try to answer trivia questions about the river while kayaking or canoeing.

All equipment is provided on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Adam tries his hand at a couple trivia questions. It doesn’t go well for him.

There will be a series of River Paddling Excursions over the course of the summer.

June 20 – Aviary Expedition, hosted by Fargo-Moorhead Audubon.

Learn about the different species of birds that live along the Red River and those that utilize it while migrating.

July 18 – History of the Red River, hosted by Historical and cultural Society of Clay County

Learn about the historic sites including the steamboat landing and remnants from the riverfront saloons.

August 15 – Animals and Habitats, hosted by Nicole Lee

Learn about the many habitats of wildlife living along the river.

Learn more about them by visiting. www.cityofmoorhead.com.