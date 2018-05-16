Men’s Golf: NDSU’s Historic Season Concludes with 13th Place Finish at NCAA Pacific Regional

STOCKTON, Calif. (NDSU Athletics) — The North Dakota State University men’s golf team wrapped up its historic 2017-18 season at the NCAA Pacific Regional on Wednesday, May 16, at The Reserve at Spanos Park.

In their inaugural NCAA Division I Regional, the Bison finished 13th, tallying round scores of 297, 295 and 294 for a 54-hole 22-over par 886.

Kansas captured the regional championship with a 20-under par 844, while Stanford placed second with a three-round 19-under par 845. Iowa State rounded out the top-three in third, posting a 17-under par 847.

Kansas, Stanford, Iowa State, Alabama and Oregon advanced to the NCAA Championship by virtue of finishing in the top-five positions in the team rankings.

Sophomore Andrew Israelson finished tied for 23rd at 1-under par 215 (72-71-72) to lead the Bison in the regional.

Freshman Van Holmgren tied for 50th at 4-over par 220 (73-74-73), while junior Will Holmgren tied for 67th with a three-round 10-over par 226 (78-74-74).

Freshman Lucas Johnson tied for 72nd at 13-over par 229 (74-76-79), and senior Nick Myhre placed 75th with a 54-hole 22-over par 238 (82-81-75) in the final tournament of his North Dakota State career. Myhre ends his Bison career ranked seventh in program history with a 73.56 scoring average in 91 rounds.

Oregon’s Norman Xiong earned individual medalist honors after carding a three-round 15-under par 201.

North Dakota State won The Summit League Men’s Golf Championship for the first time in program history and established a new single-season program record for team scoring average with a 293.33 stroke average in 33 rounds this season.