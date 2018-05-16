ND’s East Central Judicial District Celebrates Drug Court Anniversary

One woman celebrated by graduating from the program

FARGO, N.D — North Dakota’s East Central Judicial District celebrated the 15th anniversary of its drug court, and one woman celebrated by graduating from the program.

Drug court is a court–managed, drug intervention treatment program that’s an alternative to jail or prison time.

Participants go through court sessions, support meetings, mandatory treatment, and probation appointments.

The court says the program saves taxpayer dollars and reduces the amount of repeat offenders.

“I’d heard it’s the hardest program to go through, and it’s really not. I just had to show up and be willing to put in the work. I had to want it. If it wasn’t for this program, I wouldn’t have my kids today,” Laura Gaarsland, a drug court graduate, said.

Two other drug court participants advanced to the next level of the treatment program during the ceremony.