RedHawks Hoping to Bond During Season-Opening Road Trip

The RedHawks play their first six regular-season games on the road

FARGO, N.D. — The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks wrapped up their exhibition season Wednesday night.

Now, it’s on to the regular season, where each game is critical. That was especially apparent last season, when the RedHawks missed the playoffs by just one game.

They start things off on the road for a couple series, and that time together is very important for team bonding and cohesion.

“The best teams I always ran into as a player were the ones where we really felt like we were brothers, and so for these guys to get to know each other, ride on a bus – they’re going to have enough hours here coming up shortly to get to know each other,” manager Michael Schlact said. “That will help the communication on the field. It will help the clubhouse. There’s so many aspects that come with team bonding and team culture, and that’s something I promote a lot of.”

Game one of the season is Friday against the Texas AirHogs. The home opener is May 25.