See Fargo-Moorhead from the Red River’s Point of View During the River Paddling Excursion Series

MOORHEAD, Minn. – You can learn more about one of the most important resources in our region while enjoying it at the same time.

River Keepers and the Moorhead Parks and Recreation launched their summer River Paddling Excursion Series from the Hjemkomst Landing Wednesday night.

Once a month, you can head out on the river and learn about the history, animals and habitat surrounding the river. Kayaks, canoes and life vests are offered on a first come, first serve basis.

“You’re in town but when you’re out on the river and calm and peaceful and quiet and king of relaxing. If you’ve had a busy day at work it’s just nice to get out on the river and have fun,” Kim Wangler with Moorhead Parks and Recreation said.

The parks department will also start canoe and kayak rentals on weekends and Tuesdays starting after Memorial Day.