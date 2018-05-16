Sheyenne Plaza To Turn Downtown West Fargo Into Active Hub

This first phase of the project took three years

WEST FARGO, N.D. — The first phase in a project meant to turn downtown West Fargo into an active hub is complete.

444 Sheyenne Street is now the home to Sheyenne Plaza. That is where you’ll now find Moore Engineering, Ohnstad Twichell law firm and the West Fargo VFW. More than 20 apartments are also on the top two floors of the building. Mayor Rich Mattern says he realized the project was needed in the area after the south side of West Fargo started growing fast.

“We didn’t pay enough attention to this area of town and now we’re catching our breath we’ve looked around and said ‘hey, this has got possibilities here’ and let’s work on these possibilities so that began the process of saying ‘hey let’s do this,'” Mattern said.

There are five more phases of the project, one of them which includes adding a concert space to downtown West Fargo.