Ultrasound Abortion Bill Vetoed By Governor Mark Dayton

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Gov. Mark Dayton has vetoed a Republican-backed ultrasound abortion bill.

It would have required Minnesota physicians to tell pregnant women they have the option of viewing an ultrasound before having an abortion.

The bill passed the Legislature largely on party lines last week.

Dayton said he objected to interfering with the doctor-patient relationship.

Republican leaders say they also expect the Democratic governor to veto a bill aligning Minnesota’s tax code with sweeping federal changes.

Dayton has said he won’t sign the bill unless lawmakers set aside $138 million to help nearly 5 dozen schools suffering budget shortages.