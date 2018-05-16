Volunteers Install New Fence at Dorothy Day House in Moorhead

The Home Builders Association of Fargo-Moorhead helped repair the new fence

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Volunteers teamed up to install a new fence at the Dorothy Day House in Moorhead.

The Remodelers Council of the Home Builders Association of Fargo–Moorhead pitched in to lend a few extra helping hands to repair the aging fence.

Volunteers hammered in wood panels, replaced rotting wood, and sealed off any additional cracks in the support.

Some of the volunteers say that they are happy to do their part to help the home that gives back to others.

“It’s going to give everybody in the neighborhood a nice sense of being part of the neighborhood. Over here, sections were actually missing, and they’ve been behind the shed for a couple of years, so it’s all part of being involved with the community, supporting the community,” said Terry Lipp, a Building Sales Associate at Ferguson Enterprises who volunteered with the Home Builders Association.

The Dorothy Day House has served the needs of the hungry and homeless for thirty five years.

In just a few hours, the volunteers finished putting up the new fence.