C-SPAN Bus Makes Stop in West Fargo

Students, teachers, and elected officials can all explore what it has to offer

WEST FARGO, N.D. — The C-SPAN Bus made a stop in West Fargo as part of its cross–country tour of state capitals.

C-SPAN is a cable TV network that broadcasts federal government proceedings live.

Students, teachers, and elected officials all got to explore what it has to offer. Those at Sheyenne High School got to play with the bus’s interactive elements and learn about the network’s coverage.

Governor Doug Burgum was interviewed on the bus Wednesday. The bus stopped in West Fargo because the city is between two capitals, Bismarck and Saint Paul.

“We want to students to have a place where they can go where they know they’re going to get unfiltered content of what their government is doing. And to know that it’s not funded by commercials and it’s not funded by the government,” Joel Bacon, a C-SPAN representative, said.

The bus’s Fifty Capitals Tour started back in September and will run until the midterm elections in November.