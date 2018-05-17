Cass County Jail Under Modified Lockdown

The jail is currently under full power from the local grid, but does not have the mandatory backup system available in the case of an unexpected power outage.

FARGO, ND — The Cass County Jail is currently in a modified lockdown due to a failure of the backup power generator.

The jail is currently under full power from the local grid, but does not have the mandatory backup system available in the case of an unexpected power outage.

All inmates and staff are currently safe, and essential services remain in effect, including food service, medical, court appearances, and professional visits, as well as intakes and releases.

Daily recreational programming, personal visitation, and other non-essential daily routines have been suspended.

A temporary backup generator in on-site, and contracted technicians are currently working to connect it to the jail’s electrical system.

This operation has been delayed periodically due to current weather patterns, but we anticipate it will be completed today.

Once the temporary system has been installed and fully tested, the jail intends to resume normal operations.